Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, MCD, EAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 9,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 926,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,526 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 5,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, MCD options, or EAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

