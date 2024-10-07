Notable Monday Option Activity: ANF, MCD, EAT

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,526 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) options are showing a volume of 5,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANF options, MCD options, or EAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
