Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, TSLA, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 240,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 35,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 533,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 32,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 113,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 6,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,000 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

