Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, TSLA, MSFT

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 533,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 32,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 113,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 6,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,000 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, TSLA options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheapest Stocks Right Now
GIS Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MBI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.