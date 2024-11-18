Notable Monday Option Activity: AMKR, WSC, BE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total of 15,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.4% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 15,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 43,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 20,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 103,443 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,300 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, WSC options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

