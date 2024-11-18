News & Insights

Markets
AMKR

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMKR, WSC, BE

November 18, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), where a total of 15,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.4% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 43,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 20,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 103,443 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,300 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, WSC options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMAG
 SDIV market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Average Annual Return -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMAG -> SDIV market cap history -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMKR
WSC
BE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.