Notable Monday Option Activity: AMKR, WSC, BE

WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 43,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 20,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 103,443 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,300 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMKR options, WSC options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMAG
SDIV market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.