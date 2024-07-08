News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, MORF, HELE

July 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 825,969 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 82.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 49.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 120,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Morphic Holding Inc (Symbol: MORF) saw options trading volume of 10,405 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 158.2% of MORF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,900 underlying shares of MORF. Below is a chart showing MORF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 3,410 contracts, representing approximately 341,000 underlying shares or approximately 154% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

