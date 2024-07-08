Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, MORF, HELE

Morphic Holding Inc (Symbol: MORF) saw options trading volume of 10,405 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 158.2% of MORF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,900 underlying shares of MORF. Below is a chart showing MORF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 3,410 contracts, representing approximately 341,000 underlying shares or approximately 154% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, MORF options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BIIB Historical Stock Prices
PDLI YTD Return
MIRO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.