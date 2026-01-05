Notable Monday Option Activity: AMAT, GE, ORCL

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 23,714 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,300 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 166,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 30,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
