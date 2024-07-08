Notable Monday Option Activity: ALTR, GNRC, MOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR), where a total of 10,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.2% of ALTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 5,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,900 underlying shares of ALTR. Below is a chart showing ALTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 7,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,100 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALTR options, GNRC options, or MOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.