Notable Monday Option Activity: ALTR, GNRC, MOD

July 08, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR), where a total of 10,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.2% of ALTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,900 underlying shares of ALTR. Below is a chart showing ALTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 7,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,100 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALTR options, GNRC options, or MOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

