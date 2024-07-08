Notable Monday Option Activity: ALTR, GNRC, MOD

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 7,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,100 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
