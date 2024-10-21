News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: ALB, RTX, RUN

October 21, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 11,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,600 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 20,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 25,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, RTX options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Tags

