Notable Monday Option Activity: ALB, RTX, RUN

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 20,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 25,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
