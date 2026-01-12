Notable Monday Option Activity: AKAM, C, APLD

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 76,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 183,899 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, C options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Holdings Channel
Funds Holding RBLX
ETFs Holding COHR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.