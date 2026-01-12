Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AKAM, C, APLD

January 12, 2026 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total volume of 11,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 76,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 183,899 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

