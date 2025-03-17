Notable Monday Option Activity: AGNC, EXE, GOOG

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 16,298 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,500 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 85,052 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
