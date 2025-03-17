News & Insights

Markets
AGNC

Notable Monday Option Activity: AGNC, EXE, GOOG

March 17, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 101,769 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 30,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 16,298 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,500 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 85,052 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, EXE options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Entertainment Dividend Stocks
 CVGW Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VCRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Entertainment Dividend Stocks-> CVGW Options Chain-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VCRM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AGNC
EXE
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.