Notable Monday Option Activity: AGNC, CLF, AAP

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 40,604 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 11,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 5,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
