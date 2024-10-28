News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: AGNC, CLF, AAP

October 28, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 71,097 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 40,604 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 11,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 5,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, CLF options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

