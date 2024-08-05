Notable Monday Option Activity: AGIO, GFS, FCX

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 8,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,600 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 54,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,200 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
