News & Insights

Markets
AFRM

Notable Monday Option Activity: AFRM, DPZ, ALB

August 19, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 27,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,617 contracts, representing approximately 361,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 17,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, DPZ options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of Allegion
 ITW YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VTNR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFRM
DPZ
ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.