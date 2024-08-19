Notable Monday Option Activity: AFRM, DPZ, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 27,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024 , with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,617 contracts, representing approximately 361,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 17,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

