Notable Monday Option Activity: AFRM, DPZ, ALB

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,617 contracts, representing approximately 361,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 17,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, DPZ options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of Allegion
ITW YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VTNR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.