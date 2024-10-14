Notable Monday Option Activity: ADSK, BX, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 5,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 542,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 3,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 13,770 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 14,929 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

