Notable Monday Option Activity: ADSK, BX, HD

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 13,770 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 14,929 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, BX options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLRI
CDP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.