Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, WYNN, ANSS

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) options are showing a volume of 2,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 239,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of ANSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of ANSS. Below is a chart showing ANSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.