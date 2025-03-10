Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, DPZ, KMX

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 7,362 contracts, representing approximately 736,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, DPZ options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stock MACD
Institutional Holders of KOKU
LAMR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.