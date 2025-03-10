Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, DPZ, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 14,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 7,362 contracts, representing approximately 736,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

