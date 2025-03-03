News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: AA, CVX, PLTR

March 03, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

March 03, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 24,080 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 36,459 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 605,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 41,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AA options, CVX options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

