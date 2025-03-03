Notable Monday Option Activity: AA, CVX, PLTR

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 36,459 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 10,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 605,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 41,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AA options, CVX options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
