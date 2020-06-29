Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ZYNE, RH, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ZYNE), where a total volume of 10,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of ZYNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,900 underlying shares of ZYNE. Below is a chart showing ZYNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 748,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 80,129 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 16,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

