Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, LLNW, MTSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 14,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Limelight Networks Inc (Symbol: LLNW) saw options trading volume of 16,506 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of LLNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of LLNW. Below is a chart showing LLNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) options are showing a volume of 3,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,400 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, LLNW options, or MTSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.