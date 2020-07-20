Markets
ZS

Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, LLNW, MTSI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 14,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Limelight Networks Inc (Symbol: LLNW) saw options trading volume of 16,506 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of LLNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of LLNW. Below is a chart showing LLNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) options are showing a volume of 3,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,400 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, LLNW options, or MTSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZS LLNW MTSI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular