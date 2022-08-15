Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, CEIX, SABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 15,843 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) options are showing a volume of 5,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 554,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 41,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 14,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, CEIX options, or SABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
