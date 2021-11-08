Markets
ZNGA

Notable Monday Option Activity: ZNGA, UI, MRNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA), where a total of 240,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 35,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 676 contracts, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares or approximately 131.2% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 144,896 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 9,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,900 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZNGA options, UI options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZNGA UI MRNA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular