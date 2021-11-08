Notable Monday Option Activity: ZNGA, UI, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA), where a total of 240,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 35,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 676 contracts, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares or approximately 131.2% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,800 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 144,896 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 122.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 9,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,900 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

