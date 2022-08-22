Notable Monday Option Activity: ZM, DKS, SGFY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 123,956 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 369.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 6,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 24,889 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 199.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 4,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY) saw options trading volume of 33,560 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 150.6% of SGFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 14,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SGFY. Below is a chart showing SGFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, DKS options, or SGFY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.