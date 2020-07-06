Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ZG, ESPR, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total volume of 2,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 263,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) saw options trading volume of 2,825 contracts, representing approximately 282,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,000 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 8,767 contracts, representing approximately 876,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

