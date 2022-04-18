Notable Monday Option Activity: ZEN, AMPH, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN), where a total volume of 21,509 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.9% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 7,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,000 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMPH) saw options trading volume of 5,796 contracts, representing approximately 579,600 underlying shares or approximately 121.2% of AMPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of AMPH. Below is a chart showing AMPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 41,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

