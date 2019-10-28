Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ZBRA, VRNS, FIZZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA), where a total of 3,028 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 343,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Varonis System Inc (Symbol: VRNS) options are showing a volume of 1,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) saw options trading volume of 3,256 contracts, representing approximately 325,600 underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,500 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

