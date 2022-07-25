Notable Monday Option Activity: Z, MEDP, VRNS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 45,873 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 141.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 8,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 3,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 373,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.5% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Varonis System Inc (Symbol: VRNS) saw options trading volume of 10,676 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 106% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,500 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, MEDP options, or VRNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.