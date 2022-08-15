Notable Monday Option Activity: YETI, JPM, GRWG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 9,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 943,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 72,381 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 9,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 945,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,800 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
