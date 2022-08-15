Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: YETI, JPM, GRWG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 9,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 943,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 72,381 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 9,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 945,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,800 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YETI options, JPM options, or GRWG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

