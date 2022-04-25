Notable Monday Option Activity: YETI, CROX, WLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total of 6,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 694,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) saw options trading volume of 3,353 contracts, representing approximately 335,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for YETI options, CROX options, or WLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.