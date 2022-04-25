Notable Monday Option Activity: YETI, CROX, WLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total of 6,942 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 694,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 6,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) saw options trading volume of 3,353 contracts, representing approximately 335,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

