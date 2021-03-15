Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: XOM, TWTR, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 135,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,600 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 106,314 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 23,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 247,339 contracts, representing approximately 24.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 27,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

