Notable Monday Option Activity: XOM, OXY, TDC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 58,398 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 42,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) saw options trading volume of 4,659 contracts, representing approximately 465,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,600 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

XOM OXY TDC

