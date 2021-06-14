Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: WU, SWKS, VIAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), where a total volume of 19,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of WU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 15,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WU. Below is a chart showing WU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 6,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 667,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 83,378 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,000 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

