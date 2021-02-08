Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: WMT, WYNN, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 58,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 7,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 22,201 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 1,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 31,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 8,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,100 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

