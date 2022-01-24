Notable Monday Option Activity: WMT, BBY, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 35,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 14,404 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 28,103 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,700 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
