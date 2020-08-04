Markets
WKHS

Notable Monday Option Activity: WKHS, GILD, KSU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS), where a total volume of 140,750 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 14,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 47,310 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 2,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,800 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) saw options trading volume of 6,555 contracts, representing approximately 655,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WKHS options, GILD options, or KSU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WKHS GILD KSU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular