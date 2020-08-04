Notable Monday Option Activity: WKHS, GILD, KSU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS), where a total volume of 140,750 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 14,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 47,310 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 2,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,800 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) saw options trading volume of 6,555 contracts, representing approximately 655,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

