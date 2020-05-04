Markets
WING

Notable Monday Option Activity: WING, MS, FLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 2,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 283,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,500 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 64,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 20,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw options trading volume of 3,525 contracts, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WING options, MS options, or FLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WING MS FLT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular