Notable Monday Option Activity: WING, MS, FLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 2,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 283,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,500 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 64,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 20,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw options trading volume of 3,525 contracts, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,800 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

