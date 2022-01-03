Notable Monday Option Activity: WFC, AKAM, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 104,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 4,871 contracts, representing approximately 487,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 79,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, AKAM options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.