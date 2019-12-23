Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, QCOM, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 24,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 39,692 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 12,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

