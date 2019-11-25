Markets
WDAY

Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, ZGNX, FLR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 15,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 3,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 327,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 22,683 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 20,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, ZGNX options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDAY ZGNX FLR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular