Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, ZGNX, FLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 15,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.6% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 3,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 327,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 22,683 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 20,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, ZGNX options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

