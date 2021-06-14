Markets
WCC

Notable Monday Option Activity: WCC, OMF, AAP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total of 1,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) options are showing a volume of 5,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 5,112 contracts, representing approximately 511,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WCC options, OMF options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WCC OMF AAP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular