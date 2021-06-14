Notable Monday Option Activity: WCC, OMF, AAP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total of 1,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 307,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) options are showing a volume of 5,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 5,112 contracts, representing approximately 511,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WCC options, OMF options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

