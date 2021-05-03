Notable Monday Option Activity: WBA, CVNA, NUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 24,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 5,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 529,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 16,816 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

