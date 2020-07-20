Notable Monday Option Activity: W, PTON, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 12,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 57,627 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 6,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 625,500 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 3,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

