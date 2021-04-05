Notable Monday Option Activity: W, PLAY, SONO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 9,248 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 924,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 9,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 939,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 15,895 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 7,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,100 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

