Notable Monday Option Activity: VSAT, RLMD, CLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total volume of 5,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 532,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.8% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLMD) saw options trading volume of 5,933 contracts, representing approximately 593,300 underlying shares or approximately 109.6% of RLMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,700 underlying shares of RLMD. Below is a chart showing RLMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) saw options trading volume of 10,966 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of CLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of CLR. Below is a chart showing CLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
