Notable Monday Option Activity: VREX, DEN, MU

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX), where a total volume of 2,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 261,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.4% of VREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of VREX. Below is a chart showing VREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) saw options trading volume of 6,482 contracts, representing approximately 648,200 underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 133,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 12,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

