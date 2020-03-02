Notable Monday Option Activity: VMW, SBUX, GWRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total of 9,712 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 971,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,900 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 59,203 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) saw options trading volume of 3,236 contracts, representing approximately 323,600 underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VMW options, SBUX options, or GWRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

