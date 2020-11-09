Markets
VLO

Notable Monday Option Activity: VLO, EQR, DAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 50,543 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.9% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 10,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) options are showing a volume of 26,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.6% of EQR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 7,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,400 underlying shares of EQR. Below is a chart showing EQR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 141,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, EQR options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLO EQR DAL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular