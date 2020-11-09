Notable Monday Option Activity: VLO, EQR, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 50,543 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.9% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 10,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) options are showing a volume of 26,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.6% of EQR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 7,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,400 underlying shares of EQR. Below is a chart showing EQR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 141,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

