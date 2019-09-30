Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: VHC, LULU, CRMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VirnetX Holding Corp (Symbol: VHC), where a total volume of 974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 97,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of VHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,700 underlying shares of VHC. Below is a chart showing VHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 10,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And CorMedix Inc (Symbol: CRMD) options are showing a volume of 853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of CRMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,100 underlying shares of CRMD. Below is a chart showing CRMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

