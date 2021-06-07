Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: VCRA, UNH, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vocera Communications, Inc. (Symbol: VCRA), where a total of 1,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of VCRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 223,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of VCRA. Below is a chart showing VCRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 11,826 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 9,367 contracts, representing approximately 936,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,900 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

