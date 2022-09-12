Notable Monday Option Activity: VC, SQ, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC), where a total of 1,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of VC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 211,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VC. Below is a chart showing VC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 58,537 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 39,225 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VC options, SQ options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

