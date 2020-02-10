Notable Monday Option Activity: V, PEP, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 58,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 6,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 23,297 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 280,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 14,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, PEP options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.