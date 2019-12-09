Notable Monday Option Activity: V, ICPT, AYI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 32,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) options are showing a volume of 3,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) saw options trading volume of 1,384 contracts, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

